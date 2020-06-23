Santa Barbara County confirms 63 additional COVID-19 cases

When asked how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Marian, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan declined to answer, stating that it is the hospital's policy to report cases only to the Public Health Department.

While the Public Health Department does not break down hospitalization rates by hospital, other county hospitals including Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Cottage Health have regularly released reports with their own statistics.

As of Monday, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 12 patients confirmed for COVID-19, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported no hospitalized cases as of Tuesday.

According to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the hospitals and Marian are the only hospitals now caring for COVID-19 patients, with numbers indicating that Marian is caring for at least 48 patients.

"We are seeing a surge in cases, as is consistent with other parts of the country. Marian Regional Medical Center is prepared, and fortunately is a large medical center with private rooms and the ability to care for our community during this and future surges. Marian’s inpatient volume has increased moderately during the past week," Robertson said.

COVID-19 cases