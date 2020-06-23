Santa Barbara County confirms 63 additional COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 63 additional COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday, demonstrating a continued surge in county cases over the past two weeks.
Case data from the county also shows slight fluctuations in hospitalizations; as of Tuesday, 61 individuals are hospitalized with 19 in the ICU, a number which has ticked slowly but steadily upward over the past two days.
The majority of community cases are in northern Santa Barbara County, particularly Santa Maria, where 850 cases have been confirmed and 277 remain active.
County public health officials have expressed concern about the increasing hospitalizations, with Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg stating on Friday that he has been receiving calls from local hospital officials who are nervous about the rates.
However, officials from Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria said the hospital expected the number of hospitalizations to rise, and is prepared to meet the challenge.
"Santa Maria has the highest population base in Santa Barbara County, as well as in-house testing capabilities, so we anticipated an increase in numbers. We also expect to continue seeing surges throughout the next year," said Scott Robertson, chief medical officer for Dignity Health Central Coast.
When asked how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Marian, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan declined to answer, stating that it is the hospital's policy to report cases only to the Public Health Department.
While the Public Health Department does not break down hospitalization rates by hospital, other county hospitals including Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Cottage Health have regularly released reports with their own statistics.
As of Monday, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 12 patients confirmed for COVID-19, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported no hospitalized cases as of Tuesday.
According to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the hospitals and Marian are the only hospitals now caring for COVID-19 patients, with numbers indicating that Marian is caring for at least 48 patients.
"We are seeing a surge in cases, as is consistent with other parts of the country. Marian Regional Medical Center is prepared, and fortunately is a large medical center with private rooms and the ability to care for our community during this and future surges. Marian’s inpatient volume has increased moderately during the past week," Robertson said.
COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, first announced June 8, has infected 28 residents and 27 staff members and killed nine residents as of Tuesday, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
In order to capture local experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hancock College library is asking the community to share their thought…
However, Ruiz was unable to confirm how many Country Oaks residents and staff are now hospitalized.
Of the 63 additional cases confirmed Tuesday, at least one case was confirmed in every area of the county except for the community of Orcutt and the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.
A total of 1,519 cases have been confirmed among county residents, with 237 cases still considered active and 226 pending information.
In the community of Orcutt, 67 cases have been confirmed with 54 still active. No residents have died.
The city of Lompoc has seen 129 cases with 107 cases still active. Four residents have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, 17 cases have been confirmed with 12 still active. No residents have died.
SBCPHD has deployed GIS Mapping to more precisely identify the location of confirmed cases of #COVID19 by geographical area in Santa Barbara County & those numbers for March 30 are below. For more info please visit https://t.co/Df9EJpbz2m#SBCPublicHealth #805strong #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/8nEHc0s9og— SBC Public Health (@SBCPublicHealth) March 31, 2020
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.