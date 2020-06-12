Santa Barbara County confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Santa Maria

Senior care facilities have been required by the state to perform baseline testing on all residents and staff, with the support of local public health departments.

In Santa Barbara County, 14 senior care facilities were required to perform baseline COVID-19 testing on all residents and staff under the state guidance, with testing completed at at least five of the facilities, Do-Reynoso said.

While the onus is on the care facilities to conduct the testing, the public health department serves in a facilitating role, she added.

At Country Oaks, the public health department is providing additional staff while those confirmed for the virus recover, as well as helping to coordinate various operations.

"Public health is there to monitor if necessary," she said. "We continue to work with Country Oaks."

One case has also been confirmed at Valle Verde and another at Casa Dorinda, both of which are senior care facilities in the city of Santa Barbara.

When asked whether any of Friday's additional cases included cases from Country Oaks, Ansorg said he did not know.

Reopening amid rising cases