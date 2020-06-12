Santa Barbara County confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County confirmed 61 additional COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday, with the caveat that 38 of the cases were the result of a 10-day delay in testing data from one of the county's lab providers.
According to Public Health Director Dr. Henning Ansorg, an electronic glitch produced a lag in the reporting of 38 test results, causing them to be added to Friday's case count all at once.
"Our truly positive number was closer to 24," Ansorg said of Friday's case count.
The total number of cases among county residents is now 986, with 218 still active.
The county also announced the deaths of two individuals who had been confirmed for the virus, both from Santa Maria.
According to public health officials, both individuals were over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions.
No other information was given about the individuals who died.
Senior care facility outbreak
The county also gave updates regarding a COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, where 12 staff members and 24 residents have tested positive for the virus since late May.
Two of these residents have been hospitalized for their symptoms, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
Senior care facilities have been required by the state to perform baseline testing on all residents and staff, with the support of local public health departments.
In Santa Barbara County, 14 senior care facilities were required to perform baseline COVID-19 testing on all residents and staff under the state guidance, with testing completed at at least five of the facilities, Do-Reynoso said.
While the onus is on the care facilities to conduct the testing, the public health department serves in a facilitating role, she added.
At Country Oaks, the public health department is providing additional staff while those confirmed for the virus recover, as well as helping to coordinate various operations.
"Public health is there to monitor if necessary," she said. "We continue to work with Country Oaks."
One case has also been confirmed at Valle Verde and another at Casa Dorinda, both of which are senior care facilities in the city of Santa Barbara.
When asked whether any of Friday's additional cases included cases from Country Oaks, Ansorg said he did not know.
Reopening amid rising cases
Although cases numbers have continued to rise in the county, officials said they feel confident about their decision to reopen several industries this week, including hotels, bars, gyms, campgrounds and museums.
According to Ansorg, the nasal swab test is sensitive to even the smallest pieces of COVID-19 RNA, and for this reason many of those confirmed for the virus may be entirely asymptomatic or even non-contagious.
However, he did not have a clear answer when asked what percentage of positive cases are showing signs of illness.
"Even though these numbers look a little larger, it does not equal more severe illness or even more illness overall. I know that is a little counter intuitive, but we have to look at these numbers with the background information," Ansorg said.
Specifically, this background information refers to hospitalization and intensive care rates.
"To determine if COVID is truly spreading more in our community, we look at our hospitalizations," he said.
While ICU rates have decreased slightly, hospitalizations are among the highest seen by the county yet, with 51 patients currently hospitalized, according to county data.
Santa Maria cases
Of Friday's 61 additional cases, 45 are in Santa Maria, bringing the city's total case count to 528.
Of these, 182 of Santa Maria's cases remain active, according to county data.
Do-Reynoso said the county is continuing to work on their study regarding the spread of the virus in Santa Maria. Thus far, county officials said they have not found a central area that the virus is coming from.
"Our public health team has been working tirelessly to understand the transfer of COVID-19 in Santa Maria," Do-Reynoso said.
San Luis Obispo County confirmed seven additional cases Friday for a total of 324.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
