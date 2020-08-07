Santa Barbara County confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; awaits updated state data

An additional 58 COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death were confirmed in Santa Barbara County on Friday, with county officials warning that case numbers are likely much higher due to the continued impact of state COVID-19 data errors.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, state officials have fixed a glitch in the state's case tracking system, CalREDIE, that was first announced Monday, and will now have to process the backlog of an estimated 300,000 cases statewide.
Since county public health departments rely on the state to log cases through CalREDIE, Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 cases are anticipated to be significantly underreported at this time, county public health officials said.
However, COVID-19 test results continue to be reported directly to patients and providers without issue, and labs are now instructed to share results directly with the county to eliminate more errors.
"Labs continue to report test results directly to providers, and hospitalizations and death rates are not impacted [by this error,]" Do-Reynoso said. "Labs have been instructed to fax test results directly to the Public Health Department, and results will be put into CalREDIE."
The 69th person to die in the county in connection with the virus was confirmed to be a resident of Santa Maria, over 70 years of age and living with underlying conditions, officials said Friday.
County public health officials declined to provide the date of death for the individual, citing privacy reasons.
A total of 37 deaths related to the virus have been announced in the past seven days. The county announced on July 31 that 28 deaths had gone uncounted due to a county data issue with death certificates, and in the days following, an additional nine deaths were reported.
The county clarified this week that deaths are not counted until officials receive a death certificate confirming COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death, and that this process can take up to two months, sometimes causing severe delays.
COVID-19 cases by area
A total of 6,704 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in the county, including cases among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc. A total of 198 cases remain active, according to county data.
Hospitalizations in the county have increased since Thursday from 81 to 84, with 29 of the individuals in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, which has the highest case rates in the county, 73 cases remain active with 3,012 total cases now confirmed. Thirty-seven individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, three cases remain active out of 214 total cases. Three individuals have died.
The city of Lompoc has 26 active cases out of 499 total confirmed cases. Seven individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, one case remains active out of 75 total cases. Two individuals have died.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. While the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the deaths of four inmates due to COVID-19, the county has only reported three, stating that they are waiting for the fourth inmate's death certificate to confirm the cause of death.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed 46 additional cases Friday, leading to a total of 2,093 cases of which 360 remain active.
On Thursday, a death previously reported as being caused by COVID-19 was retracted by the county after being investigated further, and as of Friday, an additional death has been classified as "under investigation" to determine whether COVID-19 was a contributor.
The county reduced its COVID-19 death count from 16 to 15 after one death was reclassified on Thursday.
