Santa Barbara County confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; awaits updated state data

An additional 58 COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death were confirmed in Santa Barbara County on Friday, with county officials warning that case numbers are likely much higher due to the continued impact of state COVID-19 data errors.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, state officials have fixed a glitch in the state's case tracking system, CalREDIE, that was first announced Monday, and will now have to process the backlog of an estimated 300,000 cases statewide.

Since county public health departments rely on the state to log cases through CalREDIE, Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 cases are anticipated to be significantly underreported at this time, county public health officials said.

However, COVID-19 test results continue to be reported directly to patients and providers without issue, and labs are now instructed to share results directly with the county to eliminate more errors.

"Labs continue to report test results directly to providers, and hospitalizations and death rates are not impacted [by this error,]" Do-Reynoso said. "Labs have been instructed to fax test results directly to the Public Health Department, and results will be put into CalREDIE."

The 69th person to die in the county in connection with the virus was confirmed to be a resident of Santa Maria, over 70 years of age and living with underlying conditions, officials said Friday.