Santa Barbara County confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases; 'glitches' delay testing site results

"Everyone is shocked by the outbreak at the Lompoc prison ... this is an event outside of our control that we have no authority to prevent or respond to," Hart said.

Adding to the complication is the fact that the Bureau of Prisons has requested county officials not share how many hospitalized individuals include inmates, a request the county has fulfilled thus far.

Since three community testing sites were opened in the county last week in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, 1,200 residents have been tested, county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

However, Ansorg said that many of the test results, which are processed at a Quest Diagnostics lab and are normally turned around in 48 hours, have been delayed due to "glitches" at the beginning of the week.

"We have yet to receive the majority of the results," Ansorg said, adding that only two results from the testing sites have come back positive thus far.

Of the 14 additional cases confirmed among county residents Monday, 13 are Santa Maria residents and one is from Santa Barbara, according to county data.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday for a total of 226 cases, of which 54 are active.