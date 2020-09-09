Santa Barbara County confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness in the city of Santa Maria.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 8,550, with 231 cases still considered active and infectious, according to county data.

The two reported deaths included one individual over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49, both of whom had underlying health conditions, according to the county.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria is now 53, with 99 confirmed thus far in the county.

Deaths are reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department once they have received a death certificate confirming COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death or significant contributor. This process can take up to two months while the county awaits a certificate, officials have explained.

Thirty-nine individuals are currently hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, including 13 who are in the ICU, the county reported.

COVID-19 cases by area

In the city of Santa Maria, 77 COVID-19 cases are considered active out of 3,702 cases confirmed thus far. Fifty-three individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt has 10 active cases out of 285 confirmed cases, with three deaths reported thus far.

The city of Lompoc currently has 36 active cases out of 748 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven cases remain active out of 128 total confirmed cases. Two deaths have been confirmed.