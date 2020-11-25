Santa Barbara County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases, SLO County reports 71

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 40 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 392 COVID-19 cases remaining active in the county.

A total of 11,205 cases now have been confirmed since March, with 10,678 considered fully recovered.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county continue to slowly rise again after reaching an all-time low in recent weeks. A total of 23 individuals are currently hospitalized, including four individuals who are in the ICU, according to Public Health data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 96 out of 4,521 total cases remain active. Seventy-three individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 26 out of 481 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 58 out of 1,099 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 10 out of 223 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 501 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, daily COVID-19 case data for Santa Barbara County will not be updated again until Monday, Nov. 30, according to public health officials.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department confirmed an additional 71 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.