Santa Barbara County confirms 34 COVID-19 cases, one death on Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 34 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with the 114th death as a result of the illness.
A total of 9,197 cases now have been reported in the county, with 182 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
The deceased individual reported Wednesday was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, according to the county Public Health Department.
The individual was over the age of 70 and had underlying medical conditions, the department reported.
The number of hospitalizations in the county has increased from past days, with 26 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 73 out of 3,927 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have reportedly died.
In the community of Orcutt, 12 out of 328 total cases remain active. Three individuals have reportedly died.
In the city of Lompoc, 26 out of 844 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, one out of 152 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have now reportedly died.
State tier assignments
Santa Barbara County is on its second day in the state's red tier, with a case rate of 4.8 per 100,000 people for the past week. This rate was then adjusted down to 4.5 because the county exceeded the state average for testing.
The county will need to remain at or below red tier metrics for the next two weeks to avoid potentially being sent back into the restrictive purple tier.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, higher-than-desirable case metrics since entering the red tier a week ago have officials somewhat concerned about this possibility, with officials saying they are keeping a close eye on their metrics.
As of Tuesday, the county's COVID-19 case rate had reached 8.6 per 100,000 people, exceeding the state benchmark rate of 7 and putting the county at risk of regressing.
However, the county was saved by its testing level, which exceeded the state's average and caused the state to adjust the case rate down to 5.9, bringing the county back in alignment with state requirements for the red tier.
County Health Officer Penny Borenstein encouraged residents to continue getting tested to keep test rates up and restrict high-risk activities that can lead to increased COVID-19 transmission.
"If both our case counts continue to stay where they are or go higher, and our testing volume goes down, we will be in the purple tier," Borenstein said. "We are concerned that we continue to live right on the edge between purple and red. We don't want to revert, so we continue to make all the same recommendations about how to keep transmission low."
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with a total of 3,629 cases now confirmed, including 193 cases that are still considered active.
