Santa Barbara County confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 33 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a total of 9,919 cases including 138 cases that remain active.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has remained stable over the past three days. According to county public health data, 11 individuals are currently hospitalized, including three in the ICU.

In the city of Santa Maria, 40 out of 4,164 total cases remain active. Seventy individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 15 out of 379 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 21 out of 945 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 184 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 460 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, county public health officials confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 4,265, with 186 cases still considered active, according to county public health data.

