Santa Barbara County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 32 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 10,260 confirmed cases, with 172 still considered active.
According to county public health data, over half of Tuesday's cases were among individuals in the 18 to 29 age range.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has dropped slightly, with nine individuals currently hospitalized, including two in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 39 out of 4,234 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 19 out of 409 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 12 out of 980 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 476 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
Santa Barbara County also remains in the state's red tier, indicating substantial spread of COVID-19.
According to weekly COVID-19 metric data from the California Department of Public Health, the county's case rate per 100,000 people has dropped slightly since last week but continues to be higher than the required rate needed for the orange tier.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in a surge of cases that has continued over the last week.
A total of 4,846 total cases now have been confirmed, with a record-high 500 active cases, according to county public health data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is also navigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Atascadero State Hospital, department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said Tuesday.
According to data from the California Department of State Hospitals, 20 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
With rising cases, San Luis Obispo County's case rate per 100,000 people has increased substantially since last week, according to weekly COVID-19 metric data from the California Department of Public Health.
Per the data, the county's case rate has risen out of the range of the red tier into the range of the purple tier. Counties can move backward into the purple tier if they meet purple tier metrics for two consecutive weeks, according to the state.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.