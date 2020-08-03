Santa Barbara County confirms 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day span

An additional 31 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Santa Barbara County following the confirmation of 272 cases over the Aug. 1-2 weekend along with one virus-related death.
According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday, plus the 31 confirmed Monday.
The county now has 6,464 cases with 249 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.
The greatest increase in cases took place in Santa Maria, with 125 new cases confirmed over the weekend and 18 additional cases confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, 82 individuals are hospitalized, 23 of which are in the ICU.
COVID-19 deaths
The county Public Health Department also confirmed an additional COVID-19 death on Monday, an individual over 70 years old with underlying health conditions from Santa Maria.
The death took place at the end of June, but reporting of the death was delayed as the Public Health department awaited a death certificate, according to officials.
The announcement of the 61st death comes after the county shared on Friday that 28 COVID-19 deaths between April and July had gone unreported due to data tracking errors, nearly doubling the county's death count from 32 to 60.
Further data confusion occurred over the weekend, when the Public Health Department conducted an audit of death data and made changes to the listed locations of deaths in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Santa Barbara and the South County unincorporated area.
According to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, Public Health decided to conduct the audit following the jump in cases on Friday to review case details.
"These changes reflect updates to addresses from cases announced prior to Friday," Ruiz said.
Some changes following the audit, however, were made incorrectly and have since been fixed - one additional death was erroneously added to the death count among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, and another death was erroneously taken away from the death count in the city of Lompoc, Ruiz confirmed.
COVID-19 cases by area
The city of Santa Maria has 118 active cases out of 2,929 total cases. The city has seen 34 deaths.
In the community of Orcutt, six cases are active and 207 total cases have been reported. Three deaths have occurred, with one death added since Friday.
Lompoc has 25 active cases out of 479 total cases reported thus far. Six deaths have occurred in the city. Over the weekend, Public Health incorrectly subtracted one death from the city's death count, but has since updated their data.
The Santa Ynez Valley has one active case out of 74 total. Two deaths have occurred in the area with no changes since Friday.
No active cases exist at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,012 total cases have been confirmed. Over the weekend, Public Health incorrectly added one death to the prison's death count, but has since updated their data.
A fourth COVID-19 death among inmates was confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons on Monday.
However, the county Public Health Department is awaiting confirmation of an additional COVID-19 death at the prison via a death certificate, Ruiz said.
San Luis Obispo County
On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed the death of an additional individual with COVID-19, bringing the county's death total to 16.
Eight deaths in the county were confirmed in the last week, the majority of which occurred in connection with COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities.
According to the county Public Health Department, the 16th individual to die was in their 90s, had underlying health conditions, and was a resident at Paradise Valley Care, an assisted living facility in Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo County also confirmed 77 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, along with 42 new cases Monday.
