Santa Barbara County confirms 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day span

An additional 31 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Santa Barbara County following the confirmation of 272 cases over the Aug. 1-2 weekend along with one virus-related death.

According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday, plus the 31 confirmed Monday.

The county now has 6,464 cases with 249 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.

The greatest increase in cases took place in Santa Maria, with 125 new cases confirmed over the weekend and 18 additional cases confirmed Monday.

As of Monday, 82 individuals are hospitalized, 23 of which are in the ICU.

COVID-19 deaths

The county Public Health Department also confirmed an additional COVID-19 death on Monday, an individual over 70 years old with underlying health conditions from Santa Maria.

The death took place at the end of June, but reporting of the death was delayed as the Public Health department awaited a death certificate, according to officials.

The announcement of the 61st death comes after the county shared on Friday that 28 COVID-19 deaths between April and July had gone unreported due to data tracking errors, nearly doubling the county's death count from 32 to 60.