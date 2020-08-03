Santa Barbara County confirms 272 COVID-19 cases over weekend; death data shifts

An additional 272 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara County over the Aug. 1-2 weekend, along with slight changes in the locations of several virus-related deaths in the county.

According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday. Case updates for Monday have yet to be published.

The county now has a total of 6,434 cases with 280 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.

The greatest increase in cases took place in Santa Maria, with 125 total new cases confirmed over the weekend.

As of Sunday, 86 individuals were hospitalized, 23 of which were in the ICU.

On Friday, the county Public Health Department announced that 28 additional COVID-19 deaths between April and July had gone unreported by the department due to data tracking errors, increasing the county's death count from 32 to 60.

While none of these additional deaths were reported to be from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, weekend case data shows that the prison's death count increased from three to four, and that death counts in other cities also have changed slightly since Friday.

According to Public Health department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the department conducted an audit of the new death data over the weekend and made changes based on new findings.

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria has 126 active cases out of 2,911 total cases. The city has seen 33 deaths, with one death eliminated since Friday.