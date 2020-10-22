Santa Barbara County confirms 27 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Santa Maria on Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one death as a result of an outbreak in a Santa Maria congregate living facility.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,715, with 132 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Thursday's death, the 120th in the county, was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying medical conditions, according to county data.

It was not confirmed whether the death was associated with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute. That outbreak has infected 46 residents and 27 employees, and left "several" residents dead, according to public health officials.

Per state guidelines, the exact number of deaths at a facility is not specified until the number passes 11. At Santa Maria Post Acute, the current number of deaths is presented as <11 by the county.

Along with skilled nursing facilities, congregate living facilities also can include shelters, residential care facilities for the elderly, H-2A housing sites and jails, according to public health officials.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have not changed since Wednesday, with 18 individuals currently hospitalized, including four in the ICU, according to county data.