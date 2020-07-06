You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County confirms 227 coronavirus cases over July 4 weekend, 71 hospitalizations
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 227 new coronavirus cases over the Fourth of July weekend, with the majority located in Santa Maria. 

According to public health data, 45 additional cases were reported Friday, followed by 106 on Saturday and another 76 on Sunday. Of these cases, 117 were located in Santa Maria. 

The county also confirmed the highest hospitalization rate yet in the county with 71 individuals hospitalized as of Sunday. 

Of those, 21 individuals are in the ICU. 

Santa Barbara County has confirmed a total of 2,490 community cases, with 305 cases still active and 3,150 recovered as of Sunday, according to public health data. 

The Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc has seen 994 total cases with 991 recovered. 

Santa Maria has now seen a total of 1,392 cases with 164 cases still active. Fifteen deaths have been confirmed, including 10 residents at Country Oaks Care Center. 

In the community of Orcutt, 93 cases have been confirmed with 10 still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region. 

The city of Lompoc has seen a total of 177 cases with 14 still active. Four deaths have been confirmed.

A total of 25 cases have been confirmed in Santa Ynez Valley with two cases still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region.

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County confirmed 68 additional cases over the weekend. 

This story will be updated once case data for Monday has been published by the county Public Health Department. 

