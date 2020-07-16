Santa Barbara County confirms 224 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 112 in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County experienced another drastic jump in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 224 additional cases confirmed, half of which were located in Santa Maria.

The county has now seen a total of 4,625 cases with 411 currently active, according to county Public Health data. New cases were also confirmed in every area of the county tracked by the Public Health Department on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county has increased to 81, the highest it's been yet, with 27 of the individuals in the ICU.

While hospitals remain below capacity, officials have expressed growing concern over the slowly decreasing availability of ICU and hospital beds.

As of Thursday, 74% of medical beds and 63% of ICU beds in the county are occupied. These figures account for both COVID and non-COVID-patients, according to the Public Health Department.

Santa Maria's total case count is now 2,036, with 227 cases still active. Eighteen residents have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 138 cases have been confirmed with 14 still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region. The city of Lompoc has seen 271 cases with 32 still active. Four deaths have been confirmed. In the Santa Ynez Valley, 49 cases have been confirmed with 12 still active. No deaths have been confirmed. The Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc has seen a total of 1,001 cases with three still active. Four deaths have occurred. Approximately 60,000 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the county.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.