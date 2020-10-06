The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 22 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 9,340 total cases now have been confirmed, with 118 still considered active and contagious.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent since Monday, with 22 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county public health data.

In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, a total of 43 residents have tested positive as of Tuesday, according to state COVID-19 data.

With 55 total beds, according to the facility's Medicare nursing home profile, Tuesday's data indicates that at least 78% of residents now have become infected.

In the city of Santa Maria, 52 out of 3,991 total cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, five out of 334 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 21 out of 869 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 158 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 3,742 total cases have been confirmed, with 187 cases still considered active, according to county public health data.

