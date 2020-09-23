Santa Barbara County confirms 22 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; new sectors can open indoors

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as a result of the illness.

County officials also released a new health order Wednesday echoing new state guidelines that permit nail salons and physician-ordered electrolysis services to resume indoor operations with modifications.

However, other businesses in the personal care sector such as tattoo parlors, piercing parlors and nonmedical electrolysis services still are not permitted to operate, according to county officials.

The total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County is now 8,973, with 145 cases still considered to be active and contagious, according to county data.

Of the two deaths confirmed Wednesday, one was a resident of Santa Maria and another was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, according to the county.

Both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69 and had underlying health conditions, according to county data.

A total of 113 deaths in connection with COVID-19 now have been confirmed in the county.

Hospitalizations remain low despite rising slightly from recent days, with 26 individuals currently hospitalized including four in the ICU, according to county data.