Santa Barbara County confirms 22 additional COVID-19 cases; SLO County takes first steps towards reopening

Santa Barbara County has a COVID-19 case count of 416 after confirming 22 additional cases Monday, with numbers also continuing to increase at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc.
Of the 22 cases, 14 are associated with individuals at the Lompoc prison, where 96 inmates and more than 30 prison personnel have been confirmed for the virus.
The fourth COVID-19-related death in the county, announced by county officials Saturday, was 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, an inmate at the Lompoc prison.
No other deaths have been announced at the prison thus far.
Of the 416 cases in the county, 240 are active, with 168 patients recovering at home and 43 recovering in the hospital, 15 of which are in intensive care units. The county is also awaiting updates on the status of 25 patients confirmed for the virus.
While daily case numbers have averaged in the 20s over the past weeks in Santa Barbara County, neighboring San Luis Obispo County has maintained between zero and five additional daily cases over the past three weeks.
Noting the decrease as a sign of a flattening curve, San Luis Obispo County public health officials have announced a plan to begin loosening the governor's stay-at-home order locally by permitting certain industries to resume specific operations.
According to county Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein, non-urgent surgeries, county construction projects, pet grooming services and recreational fishing will all be permitted to resume operations in the near future.
Santa Barbara County is also creating a plan for gradually lifting aspects of the state stay-at-home order, but is not ready to grant operations to specific industries at this time, according to 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart.
"We are making plans now to make sure Santa Barbara County is ready for that moment," Hart said.
Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer, said it is better for the county to take its time making sure it meets specific guidelines established by the governor's office rather than lifting limitations too soon and causing a second wave of infections.
"We are examining these metrics closely, along with case data, to make best decision for our county," Ansorg said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
