Santa Barbara County confirms 207 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is shaping up to be more severe than the county's first spike in the summer, with public health officials reporting 207 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.
A day prior, the county saw its highest single-day increase in cases yet, with 360 new cases confirmed. The number of active cases in the community also has continued to skyrocket over the past week, reaching the highest rate yet on Tuesday with 1,059 active cases.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 13,763, according to county public health data.
The individuals whose deaths were reported Tuesday were both in their 70s and neither had underlying health conditions. One was a Lompoc resident and the other was a Santa Maria resident. One of the individuals died in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.
A total of 142 Santa Barbara County residents now have died in connection to COVID-19.
The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County also has continued to creep upward, with 78 individuals currently hospitalized, including 20 who are in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 338 out of 5,312 total cases remain active. Seventy-six individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 56 out of 648 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 126 out of 1,454 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 23 out of 305 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 38 out of 585 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 184 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with six additional deaths as a result of the illness.
The total number of cases in the county is now 7,895, with 1,408 cases, or 17%, still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The six deaths reported Tuesday included one individual in their 40s, four in their 80s and one in their 90s, according to county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. All were vulnerable to illness because of underlying conditions, she added.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Obispo County is now 52.
“This is a very serious disease, and SLO County is starting to experience the painful impact we have seen in other parts of the nation,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We send our sincere condolences to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. And I implore you, everyone in SLO County, to take all precautions to slow the spread of disease. Now is the time we must act.”
