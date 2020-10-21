Santa Barbara County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 20 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 9,688 total cases now confirmed and 129 cases still considered active.

The number of hospitalizations in the county increased slightly from Tuesday, with 18 individuals currently hospitalized, including four in the ICU, according to county public health data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 35 out of 4,098 total cases remain active. Sixty-six individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, four out of 363 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 14 out of 913 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 179 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 12 additional cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 4,092, with 189 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

With the county's case rate per 100,000 people drawing dangerously close to the purple tier over the past few weeks, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is encouraging residents to avoid gatherings between households.