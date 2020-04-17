You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Barbara County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 373
breaking top story
Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 373

Nineteen coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Friday, bring the total to 373, 221 of which are active. 

The only known outbreak at a congregate living setting in the county is at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 80 inmates and 30 prison employees have been confirmed for the virus. Six of the 19 new cases are associated with the Lompoc outbreak, said Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Currently, 43 individuals remain hospitalized in the county with 14 in intensive care units.

+36 Coronavirus Photos: Top pictures from our local Covid-19 coverage this week

On Thursday, public health officials announced the third coronavirus-related death in the county, a South County individual in their seventies who passed away in hospice care. 

According to Do-Reynoso, the individual was in hospice care prior to contracting the virus, with an investigation by the department determining that the virus was not spread to any other individuals in hospice care.

Public health officials have noted that the level of hospitalizations has remained stable throughout the county, leaving the county with time to prepare for future surges. 

"Your singular actions are making a resounding difference in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Santa Barbara County," Do-Reynoso said, commending the public for continued commitment to hygiene and social distancing. 

In order to gain a clearer picture of spread in the county, the Public Health Department has been contacting people with confirmed cases to gather demographic data for cases thus far. 

The data, including breakdowns of race and ethnicity, will be presented at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Do-Reynoso said. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+11
California governor provides complex outline for reopening
State-and-regional

California governor provides complex outline for reopening

  • Updated

Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline." And he says the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News