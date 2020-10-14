Santa Barbara County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; metrics meet red tier requirements

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 19 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with one death as a result of the illness.

In total, the number of confirmed cases in the county is now 9,520, with 130 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The deceased individual reported Wednesday was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50-69 living with underlying health conditions, according to county data. The individual did not die in association with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The death is the 117th in the county overall and the 64th in Santa Maria.

A total of 21 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 45 out of 4,064 cases remain active.

In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 347 cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 15 out of 896 cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 10 out of 172 cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

COVID-19 metrics

Santa Barbara County continues to meet metrics necessary to remain in the red tier, the current reopening phase, according to Tuesday COVID-19 data from the state.

In order to meet metrics for the upcoming orange tier, the county needs to lower its overall case positivity rate, which can be achieved partially by increasing testing. The county can advance after two weeks of meeting these metrics.