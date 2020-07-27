Santa Barbara County confirms 183 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

An additional 183 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara County over the July 25-26 weekend, the county Public Health Department announced Monday.

According to department data, 142 cases were confirmed Saturday, followed by 41 cases Sunday. The case total for Monday has yet to be confirmed.

The total number of active cases among county residents is now 280, with a total of 4,748 cases confirmed thus far.

No active cases exist at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where a total of 1,011 cases have been confirmed.

Hospitalizations fell over the weekend, from 85 at the end of the week to 78 on Saturday, rising again slightly on Sunday to 80. Of those 80, 24 are in the ICU, according to county data.

Santa Maria continues to hold the highest rates of COVID-19, with 147 active cases as of Sunday and 2,578 total cases thus far.

A total of 29 county residents have died, with no new deaths reported over the last 12 days.

San Luis Obispo County has yet to announce COVID-19 cases from the weekend, however, the county Public Health Department on Sunday confirmed a ninth death related to the virus.

The individual was in their 70s with underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized for two weeks before their death, according to the department.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.