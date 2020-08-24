Santa Barbara County confirms 148 COVID-19 cases in three days, 1 death Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, followed by 61 cases and one death in connection with the illness on Monday.
Of the 87 cases confirmed over the weekend, 44 cases were reported on Saturday followed by 43 on Sunday, according to county data.
The deceased individual was a Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70 who resided in a congregate living facility, according to the county.
This is the 88th death in connection with the illness in the county, and the 11th in the city of Santa Barbara and the area of Mission Canyon.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, "congregate living facilities" encompass skilled nursing facilities, shelters, jails and prisons. The department no longer specifies the type of congregate living facility in death announcements.
However, new cases at skilled nursing facilities are added to the county's skilled nursing facility metric chart.
With these additional COVID-19 cases, the county now has 233 active cases out of 7,800 confirmed.
Fifty-four individuals are hospitalized with 19 of in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
The city of Santa Maria continues to be the COVID-19 hot spot in the county, with 87 cases active out of 3,441 cases. Forty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has six active cases with 252 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.
In the city of Lompoc, 22 cases remain active out of 607 cases. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has 13 active cases out of 103 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County saw an additional 44 cases over the weekend, followed by 26 new cases on Monday, the county Public Health Department reported.
Of the 44 weekend cases, 27 were confirmed Saturday and 17 were confirmed Sunday, according to county data.
As of Monday, the county has 452 active cases with 2,735 confirmed thus far.
In an outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 239 cases have been confirmed, according to county data.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which shares COVID-19 data for state correctional facilities, reported on Monday that 227 cases were still active and that no inmates had died in connection with the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
