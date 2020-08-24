Santa Barbara County confirms 148 COVID-19 cases in three days, 1 death Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, followed by 61 cases and one death in connection with the illness on Monday.

Of the 87 cases confirmed over the weekend, 44 cases were reported on Saturday followed by 43 on Sunday, according to county data.

The deceased individual was a Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70 who resided in a congregate living facility, according to the county.

This is the 88th death in connection with the illness in the county, and the 11th in the city of Santa Barbara and the area of Mission Canyon.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, "congregate living facilities" encompass skilled nursing facilities, shelters, jails and prisons. The department no longer specifies the type of congregate living facility in death announcements.

However, new cases at skilled nursing facilities are added to the county's skilled nursing facility metric chart.

With these additional COVID-19 cases, the county now has 233 active cases out of 7,800 confirmed.

Fifty-four individuals are hospitalized with 19 of in the ICU, according to county data.

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria continues to be the COVID-19 hot spot in the county, with 87 cases active out of 3,441 cases. Forty-seven individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt has six active cases with 252 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.