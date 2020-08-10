Santa Barbara County confirms 139 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

An additional 139 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the Aug. 8-9 weekend in Santa Barbara County, but Monday's case count was not confirmed by the county Public Health Department.
A total of 73 cases were reported Saturday followed by 66 cases on Sunday, according to county data.
The most recent data for Sunday shows 6,840 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 208 still active. This total includes cases confirmed among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.
Sixty-nine individuals have died, including three inmates at the Federal Penitentiary and one individual whose permanent residence was out-of-county.
Hospitalizations in the county reached 80 as of Sunday, with 29 of the individuals in the ICU.
State data issues
The validity of case data across the state has been uncertain over the past week, after state officials announced on Aug. 3 that a data error led to a lag in reporting 300,000 cases in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, or CalREDIE.
According to state officials, the CalREDIE glitch was fixed on Friday and missing data was uploaded over the weekend, allowing counties to process their own missing cases data.
As of Monday, the County Public Health Department had not clarified what stage their data is in, but officials said last week that they will require labs to report results directly to the county to avoid future errors.
COVID-19 by area
The following case totals for cities in North County are based on data as of Sunday.
In the city of Santa Maria, which has the highest case rate in the county, 83 cases remain active with 3,071 cases now confirmed. Thirty-seven individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, five cases remain active out of 219 cases. Three individuals have died.
The city of Lompoc has 26 active cases out of 512 confirmed cases. Seven individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases remains active out of 78 cases. Two individuals have died.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no active cases. While the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the deaths of four inmates due to COVID-19, the county has only reported three, stating that they are waiting for the fourth inmate's death certificate to confirm the cause of death.
San Luis Obispo County
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County saw its highest single-day increase in cases on Monday with 85 additional cases confirmed. Over the weekend, 76 new cases were confirmed.
The county Public Health Department also confirmed their 16th COVID-19 death on Monday, an individual in their 60s with underlying health conditions.
Last week, one COVID-19 death listed by the county was retracted, after an investigation found that COVID-19 was not the clear cause of death for the individual, reducing the death to 15.
The individual had tested positive for the virus, but it was not clear from the death certificate whether COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death, according to the department.
Another case is also being reinvestigated to ensure that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death, but it has not been retracted.
