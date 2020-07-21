Santa Barbara County confirms 135 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County saw an increase of 135 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 4,114 cases among county residents, the county Public Health Department reported.

Of the new cases confirmed Tueday, 66 were from Santa Maria and 19 were from Santa Barbara, according to county public health data. A total of 290 cases among county residents remain active, with 3,795 cases now recovered.

New cases have also begun to pop up among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, with one additional case announced Tuesday and five cases currently active, according to county data. A total of 1,010 cases have been confirmed thus far.

Hospitalizations have also been among their highest rates over the last week, with 82 hospitalized as of Tuesday and 25 individuals in the ICU.

Nick Clay, director of the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, said the Public Health Department is "concerned, but not alarmed" by the hospitalization numbers.

Currently, 65% of medical/surgical beds and 55% of ICU beds in the county are occupied, according to county data. The figures include beds being used by both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 cases by city

In the city of Santa Maria, 2,265 total cases have been confirmed with 136 still active. A total of 18 deaths have been confirmed, including 11 residents who died in connection with an outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.

The investigation into the Country Oaks outbreak, first announced June 8, was concluded on July 15 after no new cases were found, Clay said. A total of 30 residents and 28 employees tested positive for the virus over the course of the outbreak.