Santa Barbara County confirms 125 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 125 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as one death as a result of the virus.

A total of 12,502 total cases now have been confirmed, with 700 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data. Tuesday's active case rate passed that of Monday's 643 active cases, marking the highest number of active cases in the county since May.

The individual whose death was confirmed on Tuesday was an Orcutt resident in their 70s who did not have underlying health conditions, according to county data.

A total of 139 deaths in connection with COVID-19 now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.

A total of 50 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 individuals who are in the ICU, according to county data — a small decrease from Monday.

In the city of Santa Maria, 184 out of 4,893 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 54 out of 578 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 104 out of 1,297 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 29 out of 276 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 12 out of 535 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.