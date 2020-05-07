Santa Barbara County confirms 109 additional COVID-19 cases, 100 of which are at Lompoc prison complex
breaking top story

Santa Barbara County confirms 109 additional COVID-19 cases, 100 of which are at Lompoc prison complex

{{featured_button_text}}

An additional 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Thursday, 100 of which are at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The total number of confirmed cases is 722, of which 360 have fully recovered.

The prison began testing all of the inmates in the low-security unit of the complex this week, leading to the higher number reports. There are now 541 inmates infected at the low-security unit, along with 11 staff members. 

The county also announced the initial reopening Friday of specified, low-risk businesses for curbside pickup in line with the governor's COVID-19 phase two reopening plan.

The businesses permitted to reopen for curbside pickup with safeguards include:

• Antique stores

• Bookstores

• Clothing stores

• Florists

• Home and furnishing stores

The businesses will be open for curbside pickup only and must also maintain physical distancing protocols for staff and customers. Supply chains supporting the above businesses in manufacturing and logistical sectors may also reopen while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines, according to officials.

For more information, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/ for additional COVID-19 resources and updates from Santa Barbara County. 

For general questions about COVID-19 and guidance recommended by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, residents may call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy
Local News

'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy

  • Updated

Lompoc High student Jennifer Ayala took out a $1,000 loan this year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase a pig with the intent of selling it, ideally for a profit, at auction during this summer’s Santa Barbara County Fair. With the coronavirus outbreak threatening the likelihood of the fair, Ayala is now scrambling to find a buyer as soon as possible so she can repay that loan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News