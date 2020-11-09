Santa Barbara County confirms 103 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 62 COVID-19 cases over the Nov. 7-8 weekend, followed by 41 cases on Monday.

Of the 62 cases confirmed over the weekend, 15 were reported Saturday, followed by 47 on Sunday, according to county data.

The total number of cases in the county is now 10,230, with 164 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has remained fairly consistent since last week. Twelve individuals are currently hospitalized, with three in the ICU.

In the city of Santa Maria, 36 out of 4,226 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 14 out of 400 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 12 out of 979 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 475 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department confirmed an additional 183 COVID-19 cases over the Nov. 7-8 weekend, followed by 43 new cases on Monday.