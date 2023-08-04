The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a series of back-to-school health fairs at three Health Care Centers throughout the county during National Health Center Week.

The events will provide free information, offer free health screenings (i.e., blood pressure and sports physicals) and free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.

The sessions are open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. Staff will be on-site to link families to medical insurance and other resources that they may be eligible for, which they can then follow up with a provider in their community.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0