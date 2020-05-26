Santa Barbara County clears path for wineries, tasting rooms to bring back food service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County has temporarily suspended regulations that prohibit or limit wineries and tasting rooms from serving food, clearing the way for such businesses to begin serving meals as soon as they are able as part of Stage 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage reopening plan.

The move was part of Emergency Rule No. 2 that was declared Monday by Mona Miyasato, Santa Barbara County’s executive officer and director of emergency services. It authorizes wineries and wine tasting rooms to serve food during the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as the businesses are compliant with state laws regulating retail food, alcohol, alcohol licensing and all local directives regarding reopening during the pandemic, including certification or attestation of a COVID-19 protection plan.

The emergency rule went into effect immediately. It is set to remain in place until whichever of the following occurs first: Dec. 16, 2020; the county’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation is terminated; or the rule is superseded by the adoption of amendments to the county zoning ordinances by the Board of Supervisors.