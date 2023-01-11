Santa Barbara County and its cities spent Wednesday cleaning up and drying out from a major storm swept through Monday, even as more rain looms on the weekend, albeit not as much precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the next system is expected to arrive Friday afternoon in the North County and might extend to the South Coast overnight, bringing an estimated half an inch of rain along the coastal valleys.

But rain will likely become widespread Saturday, with the most intense rainfall forecast for a three- to six-hour period on Saturday afternoon before the front moves east that evening.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

