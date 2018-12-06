Certified results from the Nov. 6 election were released Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office, but while vote totals changed in a few races, none of the winners did.
The documents showed that of the county’s 217,417 registered voters, a total of 157,697, or 72.53 percent, cast ballots, and most of those were vote-by-mail ballots.
Voters who cast ballots at one of the county’s 263 precinct polling places totaled 45,035, or just 28.55 percent of those who voted, while 112,662, or 71.44 percent, used vote-by-mail ballots.
Only two write-in candidates were qualified for offices in two special districts, and one received 16 votes and the other 103, based on a hand tally of the ballots.
But that didn’t stop some voters from expressing dissatisfaction with their choices, as a total of 5,127 write-in votes were cast.