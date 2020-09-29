Santa Barbara County cannabis retail storefront license applications available

Applications for cannabis storefront retail sales license applications became available today, giving potential operators 34 days to prepare documents needed to apply for a license from Santa Barbara County.
Applications only can be filed between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, a county spokesman said.
Chapter 50 of the County Code limits the number of storefront retail licenses to one in each of six community plan areas, three of which are located in the North County — Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valley.
Initially, operators of storefront retail cannabis locations were to be chose through a random drawing, but in January the County Board of Supervisors adopted a merit-based scoring system for selecting eligible licensees.
Virtual meetings were held in July to gather community input on retail storefront operations, and in August the supervisors adopted two criteria-based scoresheets for evaluating business operations and neighborhood compatibility plans that must be submitted with license applications.
Applications are available at cannabis.countyofsb.org/retail.sbc, where there are links to the county’s Cannabis Permitting and Zoning Map and Land Use and Zoning Map.
Other links on the website include frequently asked questions, a PowerPoint presentation in English and Spanish and videos of each community meeting, the spokesman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.