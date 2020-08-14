Santa Barbara County: Business, school reopenings on hold pending state data fix

Further reopening of businesses and schools in Santa Barbara County is unlikely to be considered in the near future, county officials said Friday, as continued issues with the state's COVID-19 data system make it difficult to track the spread of local cases.
The glitch in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), first announced by state officials Aug. 4, caused significant underreporting of daily COVID-19 cases to county public health departments.
While the state announced last week that the glitch was fixed, counties continue to see issues, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.
"The California Department of Public Health has still not resolved data issues that will allow us to publish accurate case information for our community," Hart said. "Moving forward, considering any further reopenings or school waivers is premature until we have more reliable data."
Under the authority of the county public health officer, waivers can be granted to elementary schools wanting to reopen for in-person learning, even though Santa Barbara County has been restricted from in-person learning by the state due to its high COVID-19 case rate.
Approximately half of Santa Barbara County school districts resumed distance learning this week, with the other half expected to do so in the next week.
With the available case data possessed by the county, 137 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the county to 7,274 cases. Of those, 290 are known to still be active, according to county data.
Hart said that with the unreliability of daily case data at this time, the county is looking to hospitalization data, which he said is unaffected by the state's data errors.
Hospitalization rates reached their peak on Aug. 3 with 88 individuals hospitalized at the time. As of Friday, 73 individuals are hospitalized with 26 in the ICU.
"A more than two-week gap in reliable case data has led us to shift our focus from daily case data to hospital data," Hart said. "Local hospitalization data indicates we clearly continue to have a problem with continued community transmission rates."
Until the state's system is fixed, the county's COVID-19 data page will continue to feature a disclaimer stating that the county's cases are most likely an underreporting of actual rates, officials said.
COVID-19 cases by area
Along with the confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths of individuals both over the age of 70 who lived in congregate living facilities.
One individual was a resident of Santa Barbara with underlying health conditions, and the other was a resident of Orcutt with no underlying health conditions, according to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
The county's total COVID-19 death count is now 77.
According to county officials, deaths are only reported in association with COVID-19 when the death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or significant contributor.
In the city of Santa Maria, 121 cases are currently active with 3,252 total cases reported thus far. Forty individuals in the city have died.
The community of Orcutt has six active cases out of 233. Four individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 28 cases are considered active out of 554 total cases. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley currently has seven active cases, with 86 total confirmed thus far. Two individuals have died.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. Three deaths have been confirmed by the county.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County saw its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 115 additional cases. However, 79 of the cases are associated with an outbreak at the California Men's Colony and are not among county residents, according to the county Public Health Department.
According to San Luis Obispo County officials, the county is working with the state prison, located northwest of the city of San Luis Obispo, to manage the outbreak.
Including cases at the prison, the county now has 2,439 total cases with 440 still considered active, according to county data.
