061323 Budget update 01
Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato leads a discussion of budget personnel in 2017 when the county was facing possible layoffs in its Social Services Department. 

 Paul Wellman, Contributor

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget hearings on Friday, June 16, beginning at 9 a.m. and, if needed, June 20 in the County Administration Building's fourth floor hearing room in Santa Barbara.

The public can follow the proceedings via the county’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings, or watch in Spanish via the county’s Youtube español. Remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and virtually via Zoom by following the instructions found on the county website.

County Executive Office budget staff presented a five-year forecast and budget development report in December that kicked off the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget cycle. Budget workshops were subsequently held in April to provide the board an opportunity to review the preliminary budget, discuss impacts and funding opportunities, receive public input and provide the County Executive Officer direction on policy issues or items for consideration prior to completion of the Recommended Budget FY 2023-2024.

Download PDF PDF: SBC Budget at a Glance
