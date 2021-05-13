Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are awaiting guidance from the state about how they should implement the Centers for Disease Control's new guidance on mask usage.
According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks in public spaces, except when required by state or local laws or by local businesses or workplaces, or when attending large gatherings such as sporting events, festivals and concerts.
However, they are permitted to gather in private areas indoors with other fully vaccinated individuals without the need for social distancing.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that while some restrictions will be lifted when the state fully reopens next month, some mask mandates are expected to remain in place for indoor settings.
For now, the state and county's mask mandates established in June 2020 remain in effect.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In total, 34,361 cases have been confirmed and 91 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Thursday, 18 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 17 out of 11,551 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, six out of 1,834 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 35 out of 3,815 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, five out of 1,041 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,296 total cases remains active and 22 individuals have died.