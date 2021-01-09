Santa Barbara County awaits new vaccine shipments; hospitals respond to surges

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be a top priority for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, officials said, with hundreds of emergency personnel receiving doses this week and new shipments expected in the near future.

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the county recently requested 4,900 Moderna doses, with plans to request an additional 7,200 doses next week.

Thus far, the county has received 16,775 doses, with over half now administered.

"We are confident, especially under the new administration, that production of vaccines [will increase] and more vaccines will come on the market," Do-Reynoso said.

This week, 600 emergency medical and response workers in the county, including paramedics and firefighters, were vaccinated in pods throughout the county, Do-Reynoso said. Firefighters from all six county departments, including Santa Maria, were included in the effort.

Vaccinations are also continuing for health care workers at Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and other county health care facilities.

While the county awaits vaccines for other front-line workers, hospitals like Santa Barbara Cottage are navigating skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 patients and creating scarce resource allocation plans.

As of Thursday, 178 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 59 in intensive care units, according to county public health data.