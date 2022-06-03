Santa Barbara County gasoline prices set another record high price Thursday morning in what has become an almost ho-hum occurrence — if it wasn’t for the impact on residents’ wallets, according to statistics from the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In Santa Barbara County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline leaped 10 cents from last week to hit $6.13, which is 34 cents higher than last month and $1.93 higher than last year.
The average price for self-serve regular gas in California is $6.21, which is 14 cents higher than last week, while the average national price is $4.72, which is 12 cents higher than a week ago.
High demand for travel heading into the summer and continued concerns about global and local supplies of gasoline will continue to put upward pressure on pump prices, an Auto Club spokesman said.
“Memorial Day travel volume added to the demand for gasoline last weekend, which had a direct impact [on] gas prices here in Southern California and the rest of the country,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe.
“It is hard to know what will happen with prices, but the upward pressure will likely last in the coming weeks and months as people take summer road trips.”
The price of gas in Santa Barbara County wasn’t the highest Thursday morning among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch.
That honor went to the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, where the average cost was $6.22 per gallon, up 13 cents from last week, the biggest increase among all the metro areas.
The Riverside metropolitan area had the lowest average price at $6.08 per gallon, a 10-cent jump from last week.