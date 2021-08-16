Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District officials are advising residents to monitor the air quality in their areas, as smoke from wildfires across the western United States is blowing into the Central Coast.
So far, the smoke is hovering in the upper atmosphere, which is creating some hazy visual conditions, but has not yet reached ground level, said Lyz Bantilan, APCD public information officer.
Air quality monitors are still showing good to moderate conditions, Bantilan said Monday, but she noted the situation is dynamic and conditions can change rapidly.
She advised residents to stay abreast of air quality by visiting www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.
When high quantities of smoke and particulates are in the air, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves and their families, particularly those with heart or lung conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and children, County Public Health officials said.
That means limiting strenuous outdoor exercise, remaining indoors as much as possible with windows and exterior doors closed and avoid driving if possible, but if necessary, keep the air-conditioning system set on “recirculate” to avoid drawing in smoky air, said Ryyn Schumacher of the Public Health Department.
Schumacher said those who experience symptoms of smoke exposure — repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, heart palpitations, nausea, lightheadedness or unusual fatigue — should seek medical attention.