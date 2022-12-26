Santa Barbara County animal shelters need adopters
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging residents to adopt or provide foster care to animals with its Paw-liday promotion to ease the strain on animal shelters experiencing overload.

Since the beginning of December, pets have been pouring into county animal shelters at the rate of about 14 per day, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.

To help reduce the shelter population, Animal Services’ Paw-liday promotion will allow adopters to “Name Your Price” through the end of the year.

