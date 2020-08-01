Santa Barbara County animal agencies join ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

Animal Shelters throughout Santa Barbara County have joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ “Clear the Shelters” 2020 pet adoption campaign that will run the entire month of August.
Shelters are offering special incentives to induce individuals and families to adopt a shelter pet, said a spokesman for the County Division of Animal Services.
To continue the practice of social distancing, some organizations will feature weekly virtual pet adoptions, with adoption counselors standing by, and make it easier to make online donations to participating shelters and rescue groups.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters will offer fee-waived adoptions for animals that have been available longer than seven days. More information is available by calling Animal Services at 805-934-6119, ext. 7.
Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & D.A.W.G. also will offer fee-waived adoptions for animals that have been available longer than seven days. For information on their program, call 805-688-8224.
Other county animal rescue groups and shelters participating in the campaign include the Animal Shelter Assistance Program, or ASAP, in Goleta at 805-683-3368; Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, or BUNS, in Santa Barbara at 805-683-0521; and Santa Barbara Humane Society North at 805-349-3435 and South at 805-964-4777.
For more information, visit www.SBCAnimalservices.org, cleartheshelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com.
