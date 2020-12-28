Santa Barbara County adult ICU capacity now at 6.7%

COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult capacity now at its lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to county health care data, intensive care unit capacity for adults has dropped to its lowest rate yet at 6.7% of total beds available, well below the "danger" threshold of 15% capacity.

While the drop is partially the result of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past month, a recent drop in the overall number of staffed beds in the county also has severely decreased capacity, public health officials said.

According to county public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, reevaluation of ICU beds by Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara determined that only 45 of the hospital's 65 registered ICU beds are actually staffed and prepared to receive patients.

"This change reflects what Cottage is able to realistically staff at this time," Ruiz said Sunday.

With this revised data from Cottage — one of Santa Barbara County's three main hospitals receiving COVID-19 patients — the number of overall staffed ICU beds in the county has decreased by 28% since mid-December from 91 to 71.

Between Dec. 23 and 24 alone, staffed adult ICU capacity dropped from 34.7% to 12.3%, according to county data.

As of Monday, 121 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 29 individuals in the ICU.