Santa Barbara County administers nearly 25% of available vaccines; 847 cases reported over 3-day period

Two weeks after the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, around 25% of all received doses have been administered, a county public health spokeswoman said Monday.

Just over 5,000 of the 17,575 doses delivered to Santa Barbara County hospitals, health care centers and the Public Health Department now have been administered, according to spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

Santa Barbara County is currently in the first tier of Phase 1 for vaccinations, with health care workers, EMS personnel, and residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities targeted for doses.

While the number of vaccines in the county has not changed since Dec. 18, Ruiz said the department expects to receive a weekly update Tuesday about new shipments, with more regular updates anticipated in the future.

In order for the county to track vaccinations, hospitals and pharmacies providing the shots must give updates to the Public Health Department.

"These entities actually have to report how many vaccines they have administered from their allotment. As you can imagine, it takes time for all entities to adapt to this new process," Ruiz said.