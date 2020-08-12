Santa Barbara County adds one COVID-19 death, reclassifies one as non-COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday and removed one previously-reported death that was discovered not to be caused by the virus, the department reported.

The most recent death was a resident of the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, who was over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, the county said.

The reclassified death occurred after the California Department of Public Health reviewed the medical records of the individual, a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 18-29.

The county Public Health Department's Joint Information Center was unable to clarify how the death was wrongly classified and whether COVID-19 was determined to have contributed to the individual's death.

According to the department, it has now been removed from the death count, keeping the county's total at 73.

The death, which took place June 15, was announced along with 27 other COVID-19 fatalities on July 31 after the county discovered a data system lag that left multiple deaths uncounted.

“We send our thoughts of comfort and condolences to the grieving families. As school goes back into session via distance learning over the next couple of weeks, our lives will again need to adapt to everyday living that is so different than our pre-COVID routines. Please remain vigilant," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.