The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 211 additional COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 4 to 5 weekend followed by 42 new cases on Monday, with data indicating another climb in cases after steadily dropping from their most recent peak in August.
A total of 476 COVID-19 cases remain active and contagious as of Monday, an increase of 59% from the previous two-week average, according to county public health data.
Testing positivity has also shown recent growth, increasing from 3% on Nov. 22 to 8.2% as of the most recent data on Dec. 2. Under the now-retired state Blueprint system, the 7-day positivity rate would place Santa Barbara County in the most restrictive reopening phase.
However, the county is also seeing an uptick in vaccinations with a 40% increase in administered doses between the months of October and November. Around two-thirds of November's total administered doses were booster shots.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by 25% over the past two weeks, from 28 residents on Nov. 22 to 35 residents as of Monday.
Of the 35 hospitalized residents, eight are in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Residents age 5 and older are urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Monday, 66.7% of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to county data.
Residents can find a nearby vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic online at myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.