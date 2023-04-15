“The response of our community inspires us to do our best work,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health. "We are so grateful to have the trust and confidence of Santa Barbara and the surrounding region."
The philanthropic campaign each year aims to strengthen patient care programs, fund future innovations, and respond to new and evolving health challenges, all while maintaining Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s state-of-the-art facility and high level of care.
This year, more than 16,000 gifts received from 4,302 donors made it possible.
According to a foundation spokeswoman, 183 donors made gifts of more than $50,000, as well as two unprecedented gifts of $15 million by philanthropists Mary and Richard Compton, who agreed to create an endowment fund for medical excellence and innovation, as well as Naomi and Ben Bollag, whose large gift will fund Cottage’s Emergency Department Expansion Project.
In total, it is reported that $150.6 million was raised via grateful patients, private foundations, local businesses, and Cottage employees, physicians and volunteers.
More than half of those who donated were first-time donors to Cottage, the spokeswoman added.
"Together we are keeping Cottage strong so we can be at the forefront of medicine and ready to provide the highest level of care for everyone in our community," said Steve Zola, board chair of Cottage Health. "On behalf of all of the dedicated physicians, talented staff, and our committed board members and volunteers – we thank all who have participated."
To learn more about Cottage's campaign priorities and the hospital programs to be funded, visit reachinghighertogether.org or call 805-879-8980.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.