Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation surpassed its annual fundraising goal of $130 million by more than $20,000 at its seventh annual "Reaching Higher Together: The Cottage Campaign for Excellence" campaign.

“The response of our community inspires us to do our best work,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health. "We are so grateful to have the trust and confidence of Santa Barbara and the surrounding region."

The philanthropic campaign each year aims to strengthen patient care programs, fund future innovations, and respond to new and evolving health challenges, all while maintaining Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s state-of-the-art facility and high level of care.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

