The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding.

This Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will gather at the 1100 block of Parkland Drive in Orcutt to remove debris, replace damaged drywall and insulation, dig out silt from homes and help restore yards damaged by flooding.

Abe Powell, co-founder and CEO of Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade said this Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary for the Bucket Brigade.

