The dulcet tones of art songs, arias and opera filled the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall Monday during the Noontime Opera concert.
The free event, which was attended by about 45 music enthusiasts, young and old, is one of a series that takes place at various Central Coast libraries throughout the year.
Monday’s concert featured Opera Santa Barbara’s Chrisman Studio Artists, which is made up of soprano Jennifer Lindsay, mezzo Ashley Kay Armstrong, tenor Michael Kollmorgen and baritone Yazid Gray.
The four young professional singers performed a variety of American opera selections, including excerpts from “Of Mice and Men,” “Little Women,” and “The Crucible, which is the organization’s next opera.
“Everything today is in English, which is pretty rare for us,” said Tim Accurso, a pianist with Opera Santa Barbara.
Accurso said the free concerts allow the organization to make live opera music more accessible to local audiences.
“They’re opportunities for us to perform excerpts from our upcoming operas, to tell the audience a little bit about what we’re doing down in Santa Barbara and to expose them to an hour of operatic music,” Accurso said. “Every time they come, it’s a completely new program.”
Opera Santa Barbara will perform "The Crucible" at the Lobero Theatre on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. and April 28 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.operasb.org.