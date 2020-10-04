Sansum Clinic launches online social services program 'The Community Resource Hub'

Sansum Clinic has launched an online social network program, "The Community Resources Hub," to help bridge the gap between a patient's health care and social service needs.

The program will be accessible to all patients virtually from any device.

The technology solution is a collaboration between Sansum Clinic and Aunt Bertha, a national social care network that connects people and programs to vital sources, and will provide easy access to a library of free or reduced-cost health resources and social services that address social issues such as housing, employment, education and diet, according to a Sansum spokeswoman.

“During this global pandemic, we are noticing more frequently the growing number of social challenges our patients are facing,” said Kurt Ransohoff, Sansum Clinic CEO and chief medical officer. “It is our hope that this important resource will provide some greatly needed relief not only for those we serve but for any community member that needs assistance at this difficult time.”

In an effort to improve the lives of patients, according to the spokeswoman, Sansum physicians and staff will begin directing patients to the new program when nonmedical needs are identified. Referrals to Hub resources can be accomplished via a patient's electronic health record where it is recorded and followed up on.

To learn more, visit www.sansumclinic.org