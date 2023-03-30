Sanchez Elementary fifth- and sixth-grade students are helping create a large-scale mural that incorporates their school's lion mascot.
The mural project is being completed in partnership with Influential Walls, an art company that connects top-tier muralists with companies and schools.
Michelle Guerrero, professionally known as Mr. B Baby, is the muralist collaborating with the company to create the art piece for the school with help from Sanchez students.
The mural is on the large wall of the administration building that faces in toward the campus. Students will see it each time they enter and exit the cafeteria. Students got to use spray paint to contribute to the piece and have a lesson about the professional artist's world.
Fifth-grader Jazmin Hortensia Garcia said the project was "cool" and she was grateful to be a part of it.
“I think it's super cool because I've always loved to paint and now I’m helping paint a big mural,” said Garcia.
Some words of advice as an artist, Guerrero said, is to remember limits are something that people create for themselves and "anything is possible."
“As long as you put in the work, the time and the effort, you can make anything happen, just like I did this art thing,” said Guerrero. “Originally, I thought that art was not going to be a good way to make a living, but I’ve been able to make it happen.
"I've been doing it for seven years now and it just goes to show with dedication you can really do anything.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sixth-grade student Diana Ceja Rodriguez says she likes to draw and paint a lot so she was excited to be part of the project.
“I think it’s pretty cool because we’ve never really had something like this at our school before,” said Rodriguez. “It's just very unique and it brings out the culture of Mexico with the colors and the flowers, it's really beautiful."
The school's staff and students selected the design and according to Dr. Charlene Elliott, principal at Sanchez, it was a fun process to take a sketch and see the concept come together.
“(District) Superintendent (Darren) McDuffie, at the very beginning of the year, said, ‘Think about something you might want to do with your site that represents the families and the community that you’re in,'” said Elliott. “So I asked Mr. (Steven) Clark, one of our teachers, what he thought and he sketched out a lion with some very Mixteco designs in it.”
After connecting with Influential Walls, Elliott says the company had the perfect Latina artist in mind for the project. "Mr. B Baby" has a strong cultural influence through her art and is based in the LA area. She was excited to be in the area and hopes to inspire the kids to know they could pursue their dreams, whether that is art or something else.
“A lot of the work that I create is very culturally inspired,” said Guerrero. “I'm a Latina, Mexican and Puerto Rican. I use my art to tell the story of my life and my culture and just to bring representation to the different communities.”
Derrik Diza, the founder of Influential Walls, says it's fulfilling to see kids happy and inspired to create art. A lot of the kids will say they don't think they can make money in the arts, so Diza likes to tell them this is more than doable.
“We do a lot of projects with schools where we work with students, teaching students how to become professional artists,” said Diza. “We teach them not only about creating art, but also about business and then we have them work with a professional artist."
Sanchez Elementary students paint mascot with Influential Walls Mural Agency | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.